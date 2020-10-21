Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new KTAL studio in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – It’s a big day at the KTAL NBC 6 studios in Texarkana, Texas.

Community leaders joined KTAL NBC 6 General Manager Mark McKay and our Texarkana First News anchor Heather Wright for the ribbon cutting and dedication.

Texarkana First News made its debut in the Spring of 2016.

It relaunched from Texarkana in fall of 2019 and then underwent renovations over the summer.

Texarkana First News airs each weekday at 5:30 p.m. on KSHV.

