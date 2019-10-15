Road rage arrest: SWAR man accused of following woman, pointing gun

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Southwest Arkansas man has been arrested, accused of pointing a gun at a woman whose three young children were in the back seat in what police are calling a case of road rage.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 26-year-old Cory Graf from Ashdown, Arkansas followed a woman with his vehicle after she unintentionally crossed over into his path.

Police say when the victim stopped at the Central Mall parking lot, Graf pulled up beside her and pointed a handgun at the woman.

The woman then sped off and Graf chased her while holding his handgun outside of the window. Eventually, the victim spotted an officer at a traffic stop on Richmond Road and parked behind the patrol car while Graf continued to drive past them.

TTPD says Graf called 911 several minutes later to report that his vehicle had been hit during the incident and he asked officers to meet him at the Central Mall parking lot. When asked, Graf told officers that he pointed the gun at the woman because the passenger had pointed one at him.

However, officers had already determined that the only people in the other vehicle were the victim and her three young children in the back seat. The woman allowed authorities to search her car, and no pistol was found. Additionally, no damage was done to the vehicles involved.

Police say a Glock pistol and ammunition found in Graf’s truck were seized as evidence, and Graf was arrested and taken to the Bi-State Jail.

He was released on Friday, Oct. 11 after posting a $5,000 bond.

