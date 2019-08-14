Roof of downtown Texarkana building crumbles

The roof of the Regency House collapsed in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas collapsed Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Courtesy: Emily Graham)

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The roof of a building in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas collapsed Wednesday afternoon.

City public works employees have blocked one lane of Broad St. in front of the four-story Regency House building after some of the roof collapsed onto the sidewalk below. The structure is condemned and was unoccupied.

No injuries are reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

