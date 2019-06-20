RRAD defense logistics welcomes new commander

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A change of command ceremony was held at Red River Army Depot on Thursday.

The ceremony recognized outgoing Lt. Col. Jeffrey Chamberlain and welcomed incoming Lt. Col. Seth Olmstead.Olmstead now heads Defense Logistics Agency Distribution at theinstallation. He’s a Tennessee native and moved here with hisfamily from Fort Riley, Kansas. Olmstead has served in Egypt, Iraq and Afghanistan. “For 23 years, this is something that I’ve worked for. I’ve just tried to make a difference,” he said.

The Red River DLA installation employs 730 people. Olmsteadsaid he wants to build on progress. “To grow the processes and make sure that everything that we’re doing here supports the war fighter more effectively, so I want to grow the teamwork aspect of that.”

This DLA warehouses and issues parts, vehicles and other materialsfor military readiness. The commanding officer of DLA Distribution, Rear Adm. Kevin Jones, described Red River’s mission as safe and secure. “The current Secretary of Defense is really focused on readiness and lethality of the services, and I think this depot here contributes to that with the wheeled vehicles and the track vehicles that are refurbishes and resets for the Army,” Jones said.

Dozens of residents and Red River employees attended Thursday’s ceremony. Many described it as impressive. “People need to be more involved and more aware of the military,” said Greg Beck, a Vietnam Veteran who attended the festivities. The DLA change of command ceremony takes place at Red River every two years.

Officials said 1900 people are employed at Red River Army Depot. A total of 4000 people are employed at the Red River Defense Complex.

