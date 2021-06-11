Runnin’ WJ Barrel Race hits new record

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The largest non-profit barrel race in the country is underway, and it’s the biggest year yet.

Over 3,000 competitors from 30 states are participating in this year’s event in Texarkana, Arkansas. The annual competition benefits the Runnin’ WJ Ranch, which offers therapeutic riding for special needs children. “This is not about us, it’s about sharing the awareness of the special needs community to our family. And that’s what these barrel racers feel, is that they’re part of a big family,” said Runnin’ WJ Ranch Executive Director Sam Clem.

Organizers said there are an extra 600 riders this year, and over $250,000 in prize money to be awarded. “It’s into the night now, we’re just running around the clock and it means a lot to the riders, it means a lot to the ranch,” said volunteer Rebecca Moore.



The annual event runs through the weekend at the Four States Fairgrounds.