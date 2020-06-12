TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Runnin’ WJ Ranch 13th annual barrel race is back in town. The four-day event is taking place at the Fairgrounds. It’s the largest fundraiser for the non – profit organization. This year, they have over 2,000 entries.

The non-profit organization, Runnin’ WJ, is a therapeutic riding center for children and adults with special needs. “I mean I’ve seen a kid that has no speech, mobility, and when they’re through it’s just something about a horse they come out and they come alive it’s awesome,” said Jackie Sue Watlington, Organization Partner.

The barrel race is a rodeo event where the horse and the rider try to complete a cloverleaf pattern around the barrels. The money funds prizes and scholarships for children who can’t afford to do therapeutic riding. Competitors range in age from 3-years-old to 80-years-old.

“These kids need the horses for the therapy and the horses are our heart. So it’s just good for us. Plus the race is run so well, so professionally. They cater to us. They love to have the event and it’s such fun for us,” said Letitia Hairgrove, Barrel Race Participant.

Saturday is the last day for racing. The event lasts throughout the day with about 50 races per hour. Due to COVID-19, seating in the arena will be limited.

