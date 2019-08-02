Sales tax holiday this weekend in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good news for those in Arkansas. The state is holding its sales tax holiday this weekend to benefit back-to-school shoppers.

This tax break will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 3rd and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 4th.

The sales tax holiday allows shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain School Supplies, School Art Supplies, School Instructional Materials, and clothing free of state and local sales or use tax.

All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday.

