Salvation Army of Texarkana’s Angel Tree now on display

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army of Texarkana’s Angel tree is now on display at the Central Mall, loaded with near 500 names, including children and seniors, who are all in need this Christmas season.

Each name on the tree is complete with a list of gift recommendations.

The Angel Tree program is for families who need assistance providing Christmas presents to children 12 years and younger and seniors 65 and older as of Christmas 2021.

One of the Captains for The Salvation Army of Texarkana, Clara Gomez says she received gifts from the Salvation Army when she was 11 years old, so she knows firsthand how important it is to give back during Christmas time.

“My mom was a single mother of five kids, so Christmas was always such a hard time, the holidays were such a hard time, but the Salvation Army stepped in and I was able to get a doll or a game or something,” Gomez said.

To adopt an angel, visit the Salvation Army of Texarkana office at 400 E. 4th St. in Texarkana, Texas, the Angel Tree booth located in front of the Dillard’s store, or click here for the online application.