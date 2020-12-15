Salvation Army of Texarkana’s Red Kettle Campaign raises less than half of goal, so far

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The COVID-19 pandemic has hit nonprofits pretty hard in 2020, and the Salvation Army of Texarkana is no exception.

The nonprofit’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is not even halfway to its fundraising goal, with only 8 days left to raise the money. Organizers said about $43,000 has been raised as of Tuesday. The campaign’s goal is $87,000.



A Salvation Army of Texarkana spokesperson is sending out a special plea to the public to not pass the Red Kettles by this Christmas. “The money raised this year goes to support our family shelter. We’re the only family shelter between Little Rock and Dallas, so people that are homeless that have small children, we are the only place they can come to be housed, and be safe. So, it is so important that we raise this money to keep our shelter open, to keep our families together and to keep them warm and safe,” said Salvation Army of Texarkana spokesperson Sann Terry.



The Red Kettle Campaign also helps fund the local Boys and Girls Club along with a social services office in Texarkana.



You can find bell ringers at all Texarkana-area Walmarts, Super One Foods, and Hobby Lobby.

If you’d like to give online, visit https://www.salvationarmytexas.org/texarkana/.