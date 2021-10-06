Salvation Army opens Angel Tree applications

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Christmas is over two months away, but some organizations are already preparing for the holiday. The Texarkana Salvation Army is now accepting online applications for its Angel Tree program.

“I actually received Christmas presents from the Angel Tree program and so this is just something that really inspires me every year because there is a need,” said Salvation Army Angel Tree Director Clara Gomez.

Each year, the Salvation Army serves families in need during the holiday season.

“One of the hardest things to do is to grow up as a child and not have what everyone else has or go back to school while everyone tells you what they got for Christmas and you got nothing,” said Gomez.

The program is for families who need assistance providing Christmas presents to children 12 years and younger and seniors 65 and older as of Christmas 2021.

Due to COVID-19, applications will be taken online only. Online applications will be open until November 5, 2021, for families in need of help. To apply, applicants must call 870-774-2701 to receive an invitation code and enter that code at www.saangeltree.org