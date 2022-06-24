The Salvation Army of Texarkana has opened a cooling station for people who need relief from the heat.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army of Texarkana has opened a cooling station for people who need relief from the heat throughout the summer season.

Salvation Army Captain Juan Gomez III says the triple-digit temperatures prompted them to open the station.

“We worry about things like stroke and dehydration and so our program just continues to adapt to the needs and in the summer months it’s a place to stay cool, a place to have some water, a place to just be able to come in out of the heat,” said Gomez.

The cooling station will provide a designated area, for those who come, to rest and watch TV. Cold water will also be provided to all.

The doors are open for anyone, regardless of if they are homeless or not.

The station is located at 316 Hazel Street. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city is also opening several cooling centers in Texarkana:

Texarkana Recreation Center

1 Legion St

Monday-Friday 9:00am -6:00pm

Saturday 9:00am-Noon

Sandflat Neighborhood Center

209 E 14th Street

Texarkana, AR 71854

Tuesday-Thursday 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Iron Mountain Neighborhood Center

1101 Couch St

Texarkana, AR 71854

Monday-Thursday 9:00 am – 4:30 pm