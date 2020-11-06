Salvation Army unveils angel tree in ETX

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army of Texarkana’s angel tree is now on display in Central Mall.

Hundreds of names, including children and seniors, are displayed on the tree. Those listed are in need this Christmas season. Each name is complete with a list of gift suggestions.

The Salvation Army of Texarkana said they expected to have over 800 people on the angel tree this year. Major Tracey Czajkowski said more families are struggling this year because of COVID-19. “Some families are suffering worse, financially, than others. So, we do have more this year and .. anticipate more coming in, and, I just encourage everyone who can to just give from their heart and come and adopt an angel .”

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is set to kick off next Friday, November 13. That campaign, which features bell ringers, is the non-profit’s biggest fundraiser of the year.