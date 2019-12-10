‘Santa Store’ in Texarkana seeks donations from community

TEXARKANA, Texas. (Santa Store Press Release) – Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. needs the community’s help to make sure its Santa Store Christmas program is a success.

The Santa Store gives DVP’s clients the opportunity to Christmas shop for their children in a safe, secure environment at no cost to them.

The goal for this year’s program is to raise $17,500 in financial donations and toys and a little more than half of that amount has been collected so far.

“Time is running out. We still need a significant amount of donations to ensure we’re able to meet the needs of our clients. We expect to provide Christmas for approximately 175 children, and we can’t do that without the community’s help,” said James Roberts, DVP director of operations. “There have already been many generous businesses and people step up, but we need a few more to join them.”

Toy donations for older children are needed including speakers, earbuds, science toys, art and craft kits, art sets, watches, larger bicycles and learning toys. Financial donations will also be helpful and DVP staff can do the shopping. 100% of the money donated to the Santa Store goes toward this project.

“These families are we what know, and they aren’t receiving help from other agencies in town. Many of DVP’s clients do not have the necessary documents to receive assistance from other programs that provide Christmas gifts for children or they are too afraid to ask for help in such a public way,” said Pam Dennington, DVP executive director.

The opportunity to shop in the Santa Store will be available to families who’ve stayed at the DVP shelter or who have received outreach services in the past year. The Santa Store will be in a secure location.

Financial donations or donations of new toys can be dropped off at DVP’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 424 Spruce St., Texarkana, Texas 75501 or mailed to the same address. All donations should be in by Dec. 17.

DVP’s service area includes Bowie and Cass counties in Texas and Miller, Little River, Hempstead, Sevier, Howard, Pike, Nevada and Lafayette counties in Arkansas. The organization provides an emergency shelter to help people escape critical situations of family violence, a 24-hour emergency hotline, outreach services including helping victims secure protective orders, support groups, counseling and case management to help victims of domestic violence gain their independence.

Call DVP at 903-794-4000 for more information. Anyone who needs help escaping a violent situation can call the 24-hour crisis line at 903-793-HELP (4357).

