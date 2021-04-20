SAU student brings national Disc Golf title back to campus

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Southern Arkansas University (SAU) student brings the National Disc Golf Championship title back to campus for a second time in the school’s history.

Disc golf is a sport where players throw a disc at a target. The rules of the game are similar to golf.

Whitney Brown, a student at SAU studying marine biology, says she was inspired by one of her peers.

“One of my friends actually introduced me to it. I tried it and it was actually really fun so I got into it,” said Brown.

Now, Brown is named the 2021 College Disc Golf Women’s National Champion. Brown says it’s still sinking in.

“At first it was really hard because they shut down everything. Like they didn’t host tournaments anymore,” said Brown.

Due to COVID-19 and winter storms, many tournaments were canceled and practices were limited. However, Brown says she was determined to win.

“It’s definitely one of my goals to come back and win either the individual or the team again because like disc golf for us is not that big yet. And I want the sport to grow especially here because like when I’m gone I don’t want it to just be done,” said Brown.

The Director of the Mulrider Activity Center, Sarah Adcox, says the goal is to bring awareness to the sport. With the hopes of recruiting more people to play.

“We’re super excited that Whitney brought the title back. We had another student win two years ago. For the title to come back to SAU, this is a really big deal,” said Adcox.

Nearly 20 women competed at the national competition this year. Brown says disc golf is a growing sport and she hopes more women across the country finds interest in it.

“It needs to become a bigger sport and it is a lot of fun if you just give it a chance,” said Brown.

the school hopes to have the trophies on display soon.