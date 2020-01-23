School closed for McLeod ISD due to flu virus outbreak

MCLEOD, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – McLeod School District will be closing down schools for the rest of the week due to illness among students.

The district will be deep cleaning classrooms during the shutdown.

Superintendent Cathy May says 15 percent of the elementary school kids are affected by the flu virus. The increased number of call-in’s and Facebook posts led her to make the decision.

“When they’re sick they need to be home. We need parents to be very cautious of that and remember that we do have students with compromised immune systems. Some of them it’s very dangerous if they catch the flu. So we really need all the help we can get to help stop the spread of it,” said May.

May adds outbreaks like this don’t happen often. The school is disinfected on a daily basis.

“Closing school affects our funding and we run the risk of having to make-up days with low attendance. So in 25 years, I can remember one other time having to do this.”

Parents are encouraged to keep their children at home if they experience any flu-like symptoms.

According to May, students and staff need to be free of fever or stomach issues for at least 24 hours before returning to school.

