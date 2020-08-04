School districts offer virtual learning in place of classroom instruction

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Many school districts are giving families the option to send their kids to school or attend virtually.

Texas Independent School District (TISD) said about 70 percent of their students plan to return to the classroom this fall. The other 30 percent will learn from home.

The pre-pandemic learning environment no longer exists. “We will be providing masks and then also immediately doing training. So each campus will have their own protocols where they actually teach the students about how things will be different,” said Autumn Thomas, TISD Interim Superintendent.

Wearing face masks, social distancing, and pre-packaged lunch are steps to limit the spread of coronavirus. However, some parents feel the safest route is virtual learning. Either way, Superintendent Autumn Thomas said all students will receive the same level of education.

“There will be a difference but the curriculum will be the same. The standards will be the same. The expectations for the students will be the same. Then virtual environment. They’ll have the assignments the same grading. All of that.”

Thomas said the first six weeks will be dedicated to reteaching material students missed at the end of last school year. Texas Independent School District wants every student to be prepared for the learning style parents choose.

“We want to make sure that all of our students and our families have access to technology. So we’re purchasing hotspots to be provided as well as devices. So if people want to do virtual learning they will have the devices that they need,” said Thomas.

All students can participate in sports or extracurricular activities. After months of no school, Thomas said students and staff are looking forward to classes being in session.

“We’re happy to provide choices and so we can’t wait to see our students either in a virtual setting or on-site and that we’re ready and prepared to have them because we’ve missed them a lot.”

School for TISD starts August 19, 2020. Several other districts in the area will be starting around that same time.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.