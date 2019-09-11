SE Okla. marijuana dispensary beefs up security after robbery

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men from Texas are being held in the McCurtain County Jail without bond. Authorities said they robbed a marijuana dispensary at gunpoint, leaving two injured.



Reggie Shaver co-owns Cream of the Crop marijuana dispensary near Smithville, Okla. with his wife. They opened the business earlier this year. But on Friday, the business was robbed. “Kudos to law enforcement,” said Shaver.



Shaver’s wife and a customer were injured in Friday’s robbery, but local sheriff’s deputies said they quickly arrested two suspects. “One come in, checking some prices. Then, the second suspect come in with a firearm and then cornered her in the corner then tied her up and then struck her across the head with an object,” said McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy.



Clardy said when suspects Tyrus Sturgis and Lance Dennis of Lufkin, Texas, took off, the victims immediately called 911. “We had three deputies in and around the Hochatown area and were just at the right place at the right time.”



Officials said Sturgis and Dennis face charges of armed robbery.



Authorities said the suspects blew past two roadblocks before their car crashed on a bridge. Clardy said one suspect dove into the water. “They had everything in a black bag or backpack, everything did go into the water. We recovered everything that was still floating on top of the water, and the depth of the water is somewhere between forty and sixty foot deep.”



As for Shaver, he’s beefed up security at his dispensary since the ordeal. He said he wants customers to feel safe. “We’re going to do everything we have to do to make sure that happens,” he said.



Shaver also has a warning for anyone else looking to cause trouble. “You don’t come up here in McCurtain County and mess around. They’ll catch you one way or another.”



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.