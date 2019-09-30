Search for armed felon in Texarkana ends, man arrested

Texarkana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A manhunt ends in Texarkana after police arrest an armed felon who was evading from them early Monday morning.

36-year-old Lucas Scott Lawson was arrested Monday afternoon when police found him inside of an abandoned house in the 600 block of S. 8th Street.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, a citizen notified them of Lawson’s whereabouts after seeing a story on social media.

TTPD also say they found a gun and meth on the suspect.

In addition to the current warrants for felon in possession of a firearm and evading detention, Lawson is also being charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss