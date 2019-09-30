Search for armed felon in Texarkana ends, man arrested

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A manhunt ends in Texarkana after police arrest an armed felon who was evading from them early Monday morning.

36-year-old Lucas Scott Lawson was arrested Monday afternoon when police found him inside of an abandoned house in the 600 block of S. 8th Street.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, a citizen notified them of Lawson’s whereabouts after seeing a story on social media.

TTPD also say they found a gun and meth on the suspect.

In addition to the current warrants for felon in possession of a firearm and evading detention, Lawson is also being charged with possession of a controlled substance.

