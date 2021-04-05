Search for driver continues after SUV crashes into Lake Wright Patman spillway

Recovery operations continue for the remains of man who was believed to be at the wheel of an SUV that crashed into the spillway at Lake Wright Patman Sunday evening.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Recovery operations continue for the remains of man who was believed to be at the wheel of an SUV that crashed into the spillway at Lake Wright Patman Sunday evening.

A woman, identified as 29-year-old Lucia Mendoza of Texarkana, was pulled out of the water to safety and taken to a local hospital. She is expected to recover.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were called to the scene of the one-vehicle crash on Sulphur Point Road near the spillway of Lake Wright Patman along the Bowie/Cass County Border around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Texas DPS says their preliminary investigation indicates that a 2000 GMC Yukon was traveling southeast on Sulphur Point Road. For an as yet undetermined reason, the SUV left the roadway, going through a barrier and into the spillway.

The SUV has been recovered and some clothing was found, but so far no sign of the driver, whose name has not been released. The search for the driver is being conducted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens.

Recovery operations continue for the remains of man who was believed to be at the wheel of an SUV that crashed into the spillway at Lake Wright Patman Sunday evening.

Recovery operations continue for the remains of man who was believed to be at the wheel of an SUV that crashed into the spillway at Lake Wright Patman Sunday evening.

Recovery operations continue for the remains of man who was believed to be at the wheel of an SUV that crashed into the spillway at Lake Wright Patman Sunday evening.

Recovery operations continue for the remains of man who was believed to be at the wheel of an SUV that crashed into the spillway at Lake Wright Patman Sunday evening.