Search for new superintendent in east Texas underway

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Independent School District has begun their search for a new superintendent following the resignation of Paul Norton.

Norton was appointed as Superintendent of Schools at Lake Travis ISD on July 8.

During a recent board meeting, trustees unanimously voted to approve Thomas & Horton, LLP as the third-party firm to lead the search for the district’s new superintendent. The firm has 20 years of experience with superintendent searches.

The superintendent vacancy has been posted with Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA), TexasISD.com and other national educational publications. The posting can also be found at https://www.txkisd.net/pdf/TISD%20Superintendent%20Search%20.pdf.

The application deadline is October 2.