Search underway for 2 people who fired shots at family on I-30 in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A search is underway for two people accused of firing shots at a family while they were traveling on Interstate-30 in Texarkana.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, on Friday, Oct. 9 a family was passing through Texarkana on I-30 headed to their vacation spot when two men in a grey Dodge Charger allegedly pulled up beside their truck, pulled out guns and started firing shots.

The driver fired several rounds into the air and the front seat passenger shot the victims’ truck.

No one was hit but there were at least five bullet holes along the driver’s side of the truck.

The driver then followed the Charger as it took the Richmond Road exit and drove through a parking lot and got back on the Interstate. The car was last seen turning onto Garland St. on the Arkansas side.

The family was not able to get the car’s license number but got close enough to see that it had a temporary buyer’s tag.

The driver of the car and the passenger were described as black males but the family believes there may have been more people inside the car.

Anyone who recognizes the car or may know something about what happened is urged to call at TTPD at (903) 798-3116.

