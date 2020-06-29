Search underway for missing boater in Red River

Search for missing boater on the Red River in Miller County, Arkansas. (June 29, 2020)

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A search is underway for a missing boater along the Red River in Miller County, Arkansas.

According to Joe Bennet with the Miller County Office of Emergency Management, the accident happened on June 28 between 12:00 and 12:30 p.m.

Two people were out on a boat at the index bridge, they traveled a quarter-mile before the boat started to go under. The victims tried to get the boat to the bank but were unsuccessful.

Officials have identified the missing boater as 48-year-old Charlie Marshall of Lewisville, Arkansas.

A woman who was in the boat swam to shore. According to Bennett, the woman says when she turned around she did not see Marshall or the boat.

A few items of the boat were recovered yesterday. Authorities say they found no sign of the boat or Marshall on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.