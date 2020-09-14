Search underway in Texarkana for missing elderly man

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Texarkana Police need your help finding a missing elderly man.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police, around 4 a.m. Monday 80-year-old Billy Baird walked off from an assisted living facility on Hampton Rd.

It is believed that Baird may have left through a window that he somehow managed to get open.

Baird has been diagnosed with a cognitive illness and there is great concern for his safety.

Baird is described as white male with short grey hair and a scruffy beard. He has an open wound on the right side of his neck and may be wearing blue jeans with cowboy boots.

Anyone who sees Baird is urged to call 911 immediately.

