TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana say they have made another arrest in connection with the New Years’ Eve 2020 homicide outside a local Chili’s.

Cedric Alexander, 31, is charged in connection with the New Years’ Eve 2020 murder of 31-year-old Jermaine Aldridge of Texarkana, Texas. (Source: Texarkana, Texas Police Department)

According to Texarkana, Texas police, 32-year-old Calvin Gardner of Grand Prairie Texas was arrested Sunday after an officer spotted him going into a business in the 1500 block of North Robison Road and knew he had a warrant out for his arrest. Gardner was booked into the Bi-State Jail, where a judge set bond at $1 million Monday morning.

Police arrested 31-year-old Cedric Alexander of Walls, Mississippi last week in connection with the homicide of 31-year-old Jermaine Aldridge, who was found lying between two cars in the Chili’s parking lot. Both are charged with engaging with organized criminal activity.

Police say detectives are continuing to investigate this case and also say that more arrests are expected to be made in the coming weeks.

If anyone has any information about this case, please call police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.