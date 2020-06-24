Second mobile food pantry in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harvest Regional Food Bank gave away 3,000 emergency food boxes to the Texarkana community at the one-day drive-thru pantry.

The mobile pantry set-up at First Baptist Church Texarkana to hand out boxes of produce, meats, and canned goods to 1,000 households.

Harvest Regional Food Bank usually hosts about 30 mobile pantries each year. Executive Director Camille Wrinkle said Harvest saw a rise in the need for a mobile pantry distribution over the entire ten-county area.

“We’re not making people stop and qualify and prove their income. We feel like in this day and time if they’re in line and they say they need it we’re just trusting their word on that.”

Wrinkle said the food bank will host the next pop-up pantry in July.

“It’s an awesome thing. There’s a few people – this food is for my neighbors right here so I’m doing it for them they’re elderly. Anybody that can get out and do this I think it’s a wonderful thing,” said Gilbreath, Mobile Food Pantry Recipient.

If your family is still in need of food contact the Harvest Regional Food Bank by visiting their website.

