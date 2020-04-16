Second Telford Unit inmate dies; 13 employees test positive

Live Now
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A second inmate at the Telford Unit in New Boston has died due to COVID-19.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, 60-year-old Johnny Davis died on Tuesday at a hospital in Galveston, Texas.

He first tested positive last Thursday and was transferred from a Texarkana hospital to Hospital Galveston.

The TDCJ also reports that Davis’ family declined to have an autopsy performed, however, COVID-19 is believed to have caused his death.

Davis was serving a 10 year sentence for obstruction/retaliation out of Hunt County. He began his sentence in October 2016.

48 inmates and 13 employees at the Telford Unit have tested positive for COVID-19.

