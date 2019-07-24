Security upgrades in store for Miller Co. Courthouse

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday marked the beginning of increased security measures at the Miller County Courthouse.

A crew installed a new door at the east entrance that will feature a panic bar. Officials said by this fall, there will be two main entrances into the courthouse, instead of the current four. Entrances to be closed as public entrances will remain emergency exits. Both public entrances will be equipped with metal detectors and security guards. Officials said the upgrades are being paid for with $21,000 in grant money.

“Last year, the money was not spent on this grant .. and they allowed us to carry over the funds so this year, with the carry over money and what we received this year from the grant, we were able to really start making major improvements to the courthouse as far as security,” said Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison.

The Miller County Circuit Clerk’s office set up a poll on their Facebook page @mcarcircuitcourt to gauge the public on which entrance they think should be designated the a main entrance. Choices include the west entrance on Laurel St. and the and the north entrance on Fifth St.

The south entrance will remain the handicap accessible entrance.

