Self-guided walking tours available at SWAR state park, out-of-state visitors discouraged

580 COVID-19 cases confirmed in NWLA as total tops 10K statewide
WASHINGTON, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) If you’re in Arkansas and looking to get some fresh air, while maintaining CDC social distancing guidelines of course, you could try a walking tour of homes at Historic Washington State Park.

The Hempstead County park is closed for regular tours and this week, the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced that Arkansas State Parks will be open for day use only. The order took effect Friday, April 3, at 8 a.m. until further notice. Visits from out-of-state is discouraged at this time. 

At Historic Washington State Park, officials have placed information outside of its visitor center if anyone would like to take a self-guided tour. “Keeping your social distancing, but perfect place. My family, we live here in town of course, but we walk around at night and it’s the perfect time. There’s hardly anyone on the streets, so it’s a great time just to get out and enjoy the fresh air,” said Curator Josh Williams.

Among the 10 houses on the tour is The Blacksmith Shop, which tells the story of the famous Bowie knife. 

For the latest information regarding Arkansas State Parks, visit https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/covid-19-update

