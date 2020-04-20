Senior citizens in East Texas get prepared meals delivered

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) is partnering with two Northeast Texas programs to provide meals to seniors.

Ark-Tex officials said the goal is to keep people in their homes. which is why the delivery service is so important. In fact, 776 meals were delivered today.

The agency received the money through a federal Health and Human Services grant that totaled $16.2 million. The meals are for anyone age 60 and over. The Senior Citizens Services of Texarkana sends meals to those who live in one of these five counties: Bowie, Cass, Morris, Titus, and Franklin.

On the other hand, Lamar County Human Resources prepares meals for the following counties: Red River, Lamar, Hopkins, and Delta. A combination of hot and frozen meals are delivered on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays.

“For some of them, it’s peace of mind. It’s a hot meal coming there every day or at least two to three days a week. And then a frozen meal or something easy to prepare for the other days. It’s also just that independence. That’s kind of the key with the Area Agency on Aging, is to help people 60 and over maintain that independence,” said Chris Brown, ATCOG Executive Director.

Donations are not accepted due to health precautions. Food is received from Flower Baking Co. or Tankersley Foods. The executive director said all menu items are reviewed by a dietician.

For more information on how to receive these services contact Area Agency on Aging at (800) 372- 4464.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.