Seniors 65 & older to receive Moderna vaccine in Texarkana

Texarkana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A part of Governor Greg Abbott’s “Save Our Seniors” initiative in the City of Texarkana and the Texas National Guard partnered to administer Moderna vaccination shots on Thursday.

The program targets elderly 65 years and older being at the highest risk. 5000 doses were administered Thursday.

According to Fire Chief, Eric Schlotter, officials also visited homes to give homebound patients their vaccination.

“It’s wonderful any event that brings more vaccines to our area. We are happy to participate,” said Schlotter.

Those who received the Moderna vaccination Thursday will get a second dose on April 8.

