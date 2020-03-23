Several residents at Sands Motel facing eviction Wednesday

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of the Sands Motel could be facing eviction as early as Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners of the motel tell NBC 6 News off-camera that they want to shut down due to the COVID-19 concerns. According to several residents, closing the motel would leave them with nowhere to go.

After we spoke with a motel employee today, they say residents would be refunded, but motel resident Steven Scott says he’s still being told he needs to pay this week’s rent.

“With everything going on you know, I mean it’s bad that you’ll have to be forced out in the streets and deal with this invisible enemy that we’re fighting,” said Scott.

Law enforcement officers tell us that residents should not be evicted during the coronavirus pandemic. They say they’ll consult with 5’th District Judge Bill Miller about the matter.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.