Several students confirmed to have COVID-19 at TAMUT

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In a letter to parents earlier this week, TAMUT President Dr. Emily Cutrer said that six students on campus tested positive for COVID-19 since last week.

According to information on the university’s website, four students were reported to the University as testing positive on Aug. 27. Two more students were reported on Aug. 28 as testing positive.

Cutrer’s letter, which a spokesperson said was sent on Monday, Aug. 31, stated, “Two of the six live in our residence hall, and five of them have attended at least one face-to-face class.”



Cutrer’s letter stated that faculty members teaching those classes have been told to quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure, move all of their classes online during that period, and get tested. Roommates of those testing positive and students in their classes have been told to quarantine and have received information on how to get a test.



The letter goes on to state that those testing positive have been told to isolate according to CDC guidelines, and are being told not to return to classes or activities until they have satisfied the guidelines for leaving isolation.



Cutrer adds in the letter that it’s believed the University’s policies on social distancing and face coverings greatly reduce the risk of transmission in the classroom, but further steps could help rapidly contain any further spread.



The letter stated that if parents or students have any COVID-19 related questions, they can be sent to covid-19questions@tamut.edu.

A TAMUT spokesperson said the University updates any positive cases on its website every Monday at http://www.tamut.edu/covid-19.