Severe weather damages SWAR homes, destroys barn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather early Monday morning left its mark in southwest Arkansas.

Several homes off County Road 21 in Lafayette County near the Louisiana line sustained roof damage and a barn was blown away.

Monday, residents were outside picking up debris and preparing to patch roofs. Kara Britt was among them. She said she feels fortunate no one was injured. Britt recalls what happened when the storm hit. “All of a sudden I heard hail hitting our roof and then next thing I knew the cedar tree, part of it came down, right by our bedroom window onto my car,” she said.

Lawrence Wallace was out surveying the damage at his daughter’s house. “My daughter called me while ago and wanted me to come check on her house … just shingle damage and limbs and things, tree behind it’s tore up.”

Authorities said they received no reports of injuries.

