Sevier Co. airport awarded FAA grants

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Construction is underway at the airport just outside of De Queen, Ark.

The facility’s runway is getting new lighting. Airport Director Dick Tallman said the work, funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, should take about two weeks.

The FAA also recently awarded the airport a $650,000 grant to rehabilitate its runway. Tallman said that money will allow for the replacement of the top layer of asphalt.

County officials said upgrades the airport are needed because big corporations don’t drive from town to town, they fly. “I never realized how important that airport was until I started hearing Tyson’s flying in here, Pilgrim’s, Husqvarna uses this. So, there’s a need there,” said Sevier County Judge Greg Ray.

The runway rehab project is set to get underway around November 20.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.