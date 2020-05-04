Sevierly Strong campaign aims to help restaurants through tough times

De Queen, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Restaurants in Arkansas won’t be allowed to begin reopening until May 11, but a new campaign in De Queen aims to help them get through closures caused by the pandemic.

Lori Jones, owner of Ranch House Cafe, said lately business has been different. “We changed our hours, we did the curbside and delivery, and the first week was a struggle,” she said.



At one time, Jones said business was down 50 percent. But she said things are now looking up, thanks in part to a new campaign started by the De Queen/Sevier County Chamber of Commerce. “Of course nobody was prepared for this, so there was this need for ‘how do we keep our dollars coming into our businesses?’ said Executive Director Suzanne Babb.



The campaign is called Sevierly Strong, and it connects residents and local businesses. Many restaurants include a dining guide in to-go orders. It lists other local eateries and their numbers. “We don’t compete here, it’s a family, and we support, and we promote each other,” said Jones. “They’re not just doing great, booming business, but they’re doing enough business to stay in business,” added Babb.



“People started posting what they ate at that restaurant or that food truck, and a lot of times it was something people may not have known about and they would rush to get it,” said Jones.

Today, Jones said her business is only down about 20 percent, and she’s optimistic about opening up again soon.



Community leaders believe the Sevierly Strong campaign will live long past the pandemic. “It just is such a message of hope of how when people work together, great things happen,” said Babb. You can find the ‘Sevierly Strong – Stronger Together’ social media page on Facebook.