Shelters in Texarkana prepare warming stations for cold weather

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Shelters in Texarkana are preparing warming stations to encourage those who are less fortunate to stay out of the elements this weekend.

With cold temperatures and the possibility of snow, local shelters say their goal is to keep people safe and alive through next week.

“We don’t want anybody to lose their life or anything because of this cold,” Salvation Army shelther manager Marty Hawkins said Thursday afternoon. “I’d rather them come here and get shelter for the night than be out in the cold somewhere.”

Hawkins says they typically get about 10 to 15 residents each week. Recently, those numbers have dropped. Hawkins believes the coronavirus is the reason fewer are seeking shelter there.

“I think a lot of the people have gone back home and are staying with family and friends. And you know doing some couch surfing and staying in a safe environment which is good because of the COVID but also because of the weather.”

To keep everyone safe, new arrivals will be kept separate from those that have already been staying at the shelter.

“Some of them you know get out there and they don’t understand the conditions of frostbite if they’re having issues please come see us.”

The warming station is available through Tuesday of next week.