Sheriff starts hiring process for positions at Bowie County and Bi-State jails

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- Bowie County Sheriff James Prince says he has started the hiring process as the county prepares to take over management of the Bowie County Correctional Center and the Bi-State Justice Center after LaSalle Corrections announced the termination of its contract Tuesday.

According to Sherriff James Prince, the termination will go into effect on Feb. 12, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. LaSalle’s employees were given applications to re-apply for their jobs or a different position.

“We’re going to miss working with LaSalle. They actually have been a good company to work with. Sometimes change is scary to folks, but it’s all going to work out great I am very sure of that,” said Prince.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were more than 220 employees at the facilities and they are still short-handed, according to Prince. Positions are open from the warden’s job to corrections officers.

The sheriff says they will address Bowie County commissioners about keeping salaries in the same pay range.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office.