Shooting investigation lands 17-year-old boy behind bars in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A teenager in Texarkana is behind bars, accused of giving another teenage boy a gun just minutes before he shot his girlfriend last month.

Rickalon Young, 17, is charged with making a firearm accessible to a child in connection with a shooting that injured a girl sometime in January.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the shooting happened at a home on Apache Trail. Police say a 13-year-old boy told them that the gun accidentally went off when he dropped it on the floor.

Detectives determined that the shooting could not have happened in the way the child described it. TTPD says evidence suggests that the boy had to be pointing the gun at his girlfriend when the firearm went off.

The 13-year-old boy was arrested for aggravated assault. As the investigation continued, Texarkana Texas police say they learned that Young brought the gun to the house and given it to the boy just moments before the girl was shot.

The victim was treated at the hospital and released when it happened. Young is being held in the Bi-State Jail, where his bond is set at $15,000.