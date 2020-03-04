Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured at Texarkana Cosmetology School

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — One person is dead and one person has been injured following an aggravated assault at a beauty school in Texarkana.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at the Cosmetology Academy of Texarkana in the 4100 block of Kings Hwy.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police a man confronted his estranged wife and shot her in the leg inside of the beauty school with approximately 15-20 people inside. The woman was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the man then returned to his car and committed suicide in the parking lot.

