Shortage of coins in Hooks, Texas

HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A shortage of coins from the federal reserve is leaving residents with no change back. Hooks mayor, Marc Reiter, said city hall has been without coins for a week.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal reserve has put a hold on producing coins. which left local banks with none to disburse.

“The bank is not receiving any coins from the federal mint. The Federal mint during the COVID-19 quit producing coins,” said Marc Reiter, Hooks, Texas Mayor.

Hooks city hall recommends residents pay with exact change or card transactions as forms of payment.

“If we have to use our cards and we have that availability we will. If people use their dollars and they don’t get change back we will probably do that,” said Reiter.

Mayor Reiter said some local businesses also have signs that say “no cash, cards” only.

