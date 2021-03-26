Signature Care Emergency Center honors law enforcement officers

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A local Texarkana emergency center held a “Coffee with a Cop” breakfast to show gratitude for law enforcement officers.

Healthcare workers say they also wanted to encourage people to get out of the house.

Both Texarkana Arkansas and Texas police departments were invited to have a snack and conversation with people in the community.

Lt. Scott Megason with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says the goal is to create community partnership to alleviate issues before they happen.

“Ultimately we’re all on the same team. We all want a common goal. And we’re all here for each other. Whether it’s the community for law enforcement. Law enforcement for the community. We all want the same thing,” Lt. Scott Megason, Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department.

Officers say by having open discussions they hope to build trust within the Texarkana community.