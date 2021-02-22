‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing Texarkana man

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Arkansas authorities have issued a “Silver Alert” for a missing Texarkana man.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, 77-year-old Darrell Medford was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday leaving his home on Old Salem Rd.

Medford was wearing a flannel jacket, jeans, boots, and glasses. He may be driving red/maroon 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Arkansas license plate 397-SZB. There should also be a diamond plate tool box and veteran stickers on the truck.

Anyone who sees Medford is urged to immediately call 911 or the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 774-3001.

