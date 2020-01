TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- One driver flipped his Suburban several times in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post, it happened at Bringle Lake Park. TTPD says the Suburban flipped several times and eventually stopped upside down in the middle of the volleyball court, after the driver experienced a medical issue while driving.

The driver was not injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital for observation.