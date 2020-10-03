Sister of pedestrian fatally hit by Miller County deputy seeks answers

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The sister of a Texarkana man fatally hit while walking along a darkened highway last weekend by a Miller County deputy says her family still has questions about what happened.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Roy Washington was struck by the deputy’s vehicle while walking along U.S. 82 west of Garland City just after 11:30 p.m. on September 26, moments after the deputy was dispatched in response to a 911 call from another driver about a man walking down the middle of the road dressed in dark clothing.

EMS was called, but Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy, identified in a preliminary accident report as MCSO Deputy Charles Ray, has since been placed on administrative leave. The investigation is being conducted by the Arkansas State Police.

Washington’s sister, Easter White, says she heard her brother was going to visit their mother’s grave, caught a ride to Garland City and was supposed to catch one back to Texarkana the night of the accident. She added that she’s spoken to others who saw her brother right before the incident, which is why she still has questions.

White said she heard two cars had missed Washington and that it was 60 seconds or so after that he was hit by the deputy, adding that she did not know the deputy’s name.

“I’ve heard so many stories about where it actually happened at so I don’t know anything for sure,” White said.

The family says they just want to know the circumstances surrounding Washington’s death.

“You know I’d like to see the body cam, the dashcam, whatever it is, you know. I just like to know what truly, truly happens that’s all. I just want to know what truly happened,” White said.

White said Washington has not been physically identified by the family, and state police told her that officers identified the body by fingerprints from pulled from of his cellphone.

“I still haven’t been able to lay eyes on him, on his body,” White said. “Like I say, just no information.”

