Social media set-up leads Texarkana police to wanted woman

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman wanted for felony charges is behind bars after an arresting end to a date, according to officials with Texarkana, Texas, Police.

Last month, officers searched a hotel room rented by Crystal Flanagan where they found an assortment of items used in identity theft.

Police posted her photo as their featured Felony Friday Facebook post and the post went viral, reaching more than 50,000 people.

Officials said one concerned citizen was inspired by the post and used social media to set up a date with Flanagan. He called police to arrest her when he had the opportunity.

“He took it upon himself,” said Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas, Police Department. “I mean, we were shocked as much as anybody that he had done this. You know, we just got the call from him, ‘Hey she’s sitting outside in the car.’ And we showed up and there she was.”

Flanagan’s missed love connection landed her in the Bi-State Jail for possession of over 50 items of identifying information. Her bond is set at $100,000.

