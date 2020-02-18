Some ETX residents see change in early voting location

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting is now underway ahead of the March 3rd primary election, and voters in Texarkana, Texas will see a change this year.

Voters will need to visit the Southwest Center at 3222 Seventh St. instead of the Bi-State Justice Center this year.

“Location changed for a number of reasons. One was for security, parking, but we also had, just privacy when we were voting. We were in the Bi-State building and we had some issues in there with privacy,” said Bowie Co. Elections Administrator Pat McCoy.

Texas residents have until February 28th to vote early.

