Some residents Ozan, Arkansas residents complain about high water bills

OZAN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – One couple complains that since the pandemic began, their water bills have started to rise.

Greg and Delores Kidd, Ozan, Arkansas residents, said they’re receiving higher than normal water bills. Now, they’re struggling to pay and worried their water could be shut off.

They said the highest bill they ever received was about $30 until earlier this summer.

“The first month it went up to seventy-something dollars for two-thousand gallons. Then it when up to one-hundred and fifty dollars for a thousand gallons,” said Greg Kidd, Ozan, Arkansas resident.

Kidd said he spoke with Ozan, Arkansas Mayor David Stallsworth about the issue. Kidd said he told him, “it would be more… later.”

On August 4, 2020, Kidd filed a report with the Hempstead County Sheriff’s office, complaining of price gouging. Kidd alleges in the report, that Mayor Stallsworth, who also heads up the water department, told him, the town lost money due to the pandemic.

Kidd also alleges in the report that the water department told him quote “they needed as much money as they could get.”

“The lady who’s over the water, Taresa, and she told us that she just wrote out the bills like the mayor told her to write them out,” said Greg Kidd, Ozan, Arkansas Resident.

Mayor Stallsworth, who would only speak with us off-camera said the town is enforcing a resolution that states each residence has to pay about twenty dollars per water meter. In this case, the mayor said the Kidd family has a trailer court with four to five connections each comes with its own fee.

“We just hope somebody out there can get somebody out there can help,” said Greg Kidd, Ozan, Arkansas resident.

Mayor Stallsworth said he’s just enforcing the rules and regulations in place.

