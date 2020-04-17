Songs for Seniors at Cowhorn Creek Estates in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – As part of a tour sponsored by the Better Business Bureau country music singer Big Joe Walker stopped by Cowhorn Creek Estates to perform Thursday evening.

The performance took place in the courtyard. “Songs for Seniors” allows a chance for residents of senior facilities to enjoy some outside time and good music while keeping a safe distance.

The tour is traveling across the state of Texas lifting up the elderly. Musician Big Joe Walker says it’s about giving back to the older generation. He hopes to be able to travel to perform in front of the elderly for a while.

“Its something beautiful it just feeds my soul and it’s really incredible, it seems to feed theirs as well,” said Big Joe Walker.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.