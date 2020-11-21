Sounds of Christmas fill the air in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The sounds of Christmas are filling the air in Texarkana. The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle campaign on Friday.

Officials with the Salvation Army said this is their most important fundraiser of the year, and they’re counting on community support. Donations help fund the local Boys and Girls Club, homeless shelter and social services office.

Santos Harmon starting ringing his bell on this Friday morning. He said this is his tenth year as a bell ringer and the job puts him in the Christmas spirit.



“I’m legally blind, and it’s not too easy for me to find work opportunities and they give me that option, and I thank them highly for that option … this is helping out a lot of children, it brings out some beautiful smiles for the Christmas spirit. It helps out a lot of families with food and shelter,” he said.

This year, bell ringers are located at all area Walmart stores, Super One Foods, Sam’s Club and Hobby Lobby. For more information on the Salvation Army of Texarkana, you can find them on Facebook @TSATexarkana.