Southern Arkansas University breaks ground on two buildings

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some big changes are coming to Southern Arkansas University within the next year. The school is breaking ground on one building and expanding another.

Southern Arkansas University’s College of Education and Oliver Band Hall will have a new place for students to work on their majors and build a community.

“I think it’s going to be tremendous for our students, They’re going to feel like they do have a home or an enhanced home. They’re going to have a place where they know that the university cares about what they’re doing,” said President of Southern Arkansas University, Trey Berry.

According to Berry, the university is relying heavily on donations to fund their new projects.

“We received donations for both projects. One of them is going to be able to build within our education building a model classroom. Which will have all the technological features for classroom teachers that they can learn from.”

Berry says the rapid growth within the two programs led to the expansion on campus.

“A lot of things have changed and I’ll tell you one of the reasons it’s changed is because we have so many people on this campus that are dedicated to really moving this campus forward. It is a team effort at SAU,” said Berry.

Berry said the two projects total about 3.8 million dollars.

With the recent launch of their new fundraising campaign “Love and Loyalty,” the university hopes to raise more than enough money to cover construction costs and fund other areas of need.

“We are hoping to raise over 22 million dollars for our campus. This is a campaign that is going to touch every area of our campus with scholarships, faculty and staff support, academic enrichment, revitalized facilities on campus and athletics,” said Berry.

The buildings are scheduled to open to students and faculty in January of 2021. Construction on the band hall has just begun.

You can contribute to Southern Arkansas University’s “Love and Loyalty” Campaign by visiting their website.

